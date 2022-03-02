Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 24,952 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,952 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,605,000 after buying an additional 738,941 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,470,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after purchasing an additional 389,616 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,598,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FMC by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 219,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $116.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.48. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. FMC’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

FMC declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

