Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 75,091 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,091 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 931.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

ESI opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESI. CL King began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.46.

Element Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.