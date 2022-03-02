Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 11,100 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Devon Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,392 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,242 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.74. 265,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,873,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $60.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,264,599 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

