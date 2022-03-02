Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,772 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 18,670 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.13. 365,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,739,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

