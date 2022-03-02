Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $867,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 277.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $950,714,000 after acquiring an additional 766,495 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,676,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,223,000 after buying an additional 564,197 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,572,000 after buying an additional 1,285,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSX traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $44.22. The company had a trading volume of 187,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,481,561. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

