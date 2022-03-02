Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.84. 542,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,073,941. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

