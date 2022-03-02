Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 956 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 48,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.32. 48,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

