Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Culp alerts:

Shares of Culp stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Culp has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $99.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Culp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fred A. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Culp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Culp (Get Rating)

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.