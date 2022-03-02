Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut Curis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.38.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. Curis has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Curis by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Curis in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Curis by 36.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Curis by 198.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

