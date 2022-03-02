Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $72,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,198 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:CW opened at $152.21 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $152.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.71.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

