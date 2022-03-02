Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803,701 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 117.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 17.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

DADA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

Dada Nexus Profile (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.