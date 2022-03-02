Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Short Interest Update

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the January 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DMLRY opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Daimler has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32.

Get Daimler alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $4.4667 per share. This is a positive change from Daimler’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 20.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.