Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Announces Earnings Results

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by ($1.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 74.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.82. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $117.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 117.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,161,000 after acquiring an additional 589,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 128,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.85.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

