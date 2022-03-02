Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $26,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ally Financial by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $578,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,956 shares of company stock worth $1,414,126. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

