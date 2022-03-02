Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at about $5,854,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after buying an additional 43,652 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 208.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period.

NYSE SPB opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.79 and a 200-day moving average of $94.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

