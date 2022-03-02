Deborah Marson Sells 500 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Deborah Marson sold 500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $23,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Deborah Marson sold 500 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $23,190.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Deborah Marson sold 500 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $24,205.00.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.44. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 137,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.