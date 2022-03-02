Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.90 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DH. Barclays lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.55.

Shares of DH stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DH. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $656,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,951.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

