Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) fell 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.31 and last traded at $39.35. 243,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,311,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 89.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

