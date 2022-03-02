Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WILLF shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Demant A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Demant A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Demant A/S from 340.00 to 309.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:WILLF remained flat at $$43.20 on Friday. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $59.30.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

