Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $79.70.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $97,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,636 shares of company stock worth $3,280,357 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 333.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2,545.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 62,043 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

