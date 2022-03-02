DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Price Target Cut to $37.00

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 189.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Get DermTech alerts:

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.84. DermTech has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $69.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DermTech will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 24.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 268,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 52,290 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in DermTech by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 74,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DermTech by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 468,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DermTech (Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.