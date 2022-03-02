Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,539.78 ($47.49).
A number of research analysts have commented on DLN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($49.64) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.23) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($55.01) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($49.64) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
DLN opened at GBX 2,968 ($39.82) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,329.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,462.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,965 ($39.78) and a one year high of GBX 3,850 ($51.66).
About Derwent London (Get Rating)
Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
