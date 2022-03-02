Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,539.78 ($47.49).

A number of research analysts have commented on DLN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($49.64) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.23) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($55.01) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($49.64) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

DLN opened at GBX 2,968 ($39.82) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,329.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,462.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,965 ($39.78) and a one year high of GBX 3,850 ($51.66).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.50 ($0.72) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.61%.

About Derwent London (Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.