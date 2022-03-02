Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 955,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,226 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Design Therapeutics were worth $14,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSGN. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

DSGN opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

