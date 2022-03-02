Desjardins Weighs in on Loblaw Companies Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Loblaw Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst C. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra lowered Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.30.

TSE:L opened at C$98.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$61.81 and a 52-week high of C$105.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$99.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total transaction of C$490,773.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$577,541.67. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total value of C$1,549,999.03. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,064 shares of company stock worth $2,696,678.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

