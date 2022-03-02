Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Target Price to $14.00

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

ForgeRock stock opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 166,061 shares of company stock worth $4,290,286 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ForgeRock by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ForgeRock by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 997,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth about $47,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

