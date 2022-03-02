Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $197.10 on Monday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12-month low of $148.76 and a 12-month high of $234.84. The company has a market capitalization of $625.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.76 and its 200-day moving average is $190.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHIL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,971,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,406,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

