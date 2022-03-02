Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Diamondback Energy has increased its dividend payment by 67.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Diamondback Energy has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $17.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $136.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.10 and a 200-day moving average of $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $142.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FANG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.47.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,304 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

