Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DSX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

DSX opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $444.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.95. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.46%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 9.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 126,400 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 30,321 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 69,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 82,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 51,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

