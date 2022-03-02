Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $908.51 Million

Brokerages predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $908.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $891.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $925.22 million. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $943.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on DBD. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after acquiring an additional 414,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,786,000 after purchasing an additional 44,813 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 88,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBD traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,360. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

