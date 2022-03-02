Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Bought by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,582,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,188 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $16,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.51). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

