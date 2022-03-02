Digital World Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period To End on March 2nd (NASDAQ:DWACU)

Digital World Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, March 2nd. Digital World Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 3rd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWACU opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. Digital World Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $143.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.79.

Get Digital World Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,565,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,520,000.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.