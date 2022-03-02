Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 28,104 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,104 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Anterix were worth $19,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Anterix in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Anterix by 4.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Anterix by 6.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anterix by 19.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,363,000 after buying an additional 37,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Anterix alerts:

ATEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anterix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,380,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.93. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $66.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,120.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Anterix Profile (Get Rating)

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.