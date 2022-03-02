Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 456,957 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 108.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 878,749 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BOX were worth $20,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in BOX by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,650,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,277,000 after purchasing an additional 295,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BOX by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,586,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,893,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BOX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BOX by 1,815.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,387,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,955 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 162.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,378,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after acquiring an additional 853,705 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,284,893.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

