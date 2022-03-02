Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $19.85 Million Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Open Text were worth $19,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Open Text by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Open Text by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

