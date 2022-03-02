Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 518 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $21,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 41,889 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 352,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FC shares. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of FC stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $650.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.21. Franklin Covey Co. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

