Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,436 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $22,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CASS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,064,000 after buying an additional 48,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 835,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,065,000 after buying an additional 44,878 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 87,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of CASS opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52. The company has a market cap of $544.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

