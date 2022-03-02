Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 77,989 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,207,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $21,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

