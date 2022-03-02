disBalancer Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $152,119.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000662 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00042202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.93 or 0.06695046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,357.62 or 1.00365997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00043187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00047473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,007,439 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

