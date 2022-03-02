Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.84

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 9521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Diversey by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Diversey by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

