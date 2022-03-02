Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.84

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 9521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.64.
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59.
Diversey Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSEY)
Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.
