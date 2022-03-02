DMScript Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 427.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. DMScript has a market capitalization of $83,568.18 and $227.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00042448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,957.90 or 0.06700500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,254.59 or 1.00249477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00043646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002705 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

