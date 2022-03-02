Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 52,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,083,878 shares.The stock last traded at $138.30 and had previously closed at $139.71.

The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.45.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $1,786,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

