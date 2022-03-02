Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 167.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278,189 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5,247.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,901 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.03. 25,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,884. The stock has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

