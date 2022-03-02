Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $510.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $550.00 to $510.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.54.

DPZ stock opened at $432.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $470.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 158.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 68.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,427,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 528.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 301.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

