Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $525.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DPZ. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $501.65.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $432.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.84. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

