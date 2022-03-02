Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Upgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $425.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $500.00. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DPZ. TheStreet upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.19.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $432.21 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $470.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonough Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

