Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

DOMO stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. 616,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,744. Domo has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,314,000 after acquiring an additional 51,560 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 69,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

