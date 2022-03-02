Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $12,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One01 Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,016,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,092 shares of company stock worth $2,878,299 over the last 90 days.

Shares of DOCS opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.28.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. Doximity’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Doximity Profile (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.