DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 258.9% from the January 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in DPCM Capital during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in DPCM Capital by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 42,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DPCM Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DPCM Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DPCM Capital by 488.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 58,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 48,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPOA stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84. DPCM Capital has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

