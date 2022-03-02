Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.34

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.34 and last traded at $52.66, with a volume of 478340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.42.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:RDY)
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
