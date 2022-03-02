Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.34

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.34 and last traded at $52.66, with a volume of 478340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 881,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,685,000 after buying an additional 534,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,617,000 after buying an additional 189,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after buying an additional 168,757 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after buying an additional 155,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,465,000 after buying an additional 128,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

