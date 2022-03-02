Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the January 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:DGNU opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 7.3% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,999,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,599,000 after acquiring an additional 136,264 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth about $10,398,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after buying an additional 120,413 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $4,814,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.